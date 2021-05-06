Gov. Northam to provide COVID-19 updates Thursday as Virginia surpasses 6.5 million vaccine doses administered

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 664,394 total cases, 516,561 of which are confirmed and 147,833 are probable. There are 10,861 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,145 being confirmed and 1,716 being probable. The case numbers are up by 856, and deaths are up by 17 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,119,924 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 6,549,140 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 88,764 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 702 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 145 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 847 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 49 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

206 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

129 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 849 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,937 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

5/6/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 664,394 856 28,771 83 10,861 17 6,549,140 88,764 4.40% ACCOMACK 2,818 3 207 2 41 0 22,981 209 7.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,779 31 984 3 292 1 157,408 2,590 6.70% FRANKLIN 1,131 -1 56 0 32 0 5,320 55 5.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,185 0 60 1 48 0 27,390 344 HAMPTON 10,346 27 362 1 175 0 83,264 1,012 8.10% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,130 3 150 4 67 0 28,048 277 5.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,575 6 147 1 72 0 73,149 535 6.00% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 597 0 22 0 12 0 7,738 88 NEWPORT NEWS 13,848 12 429 4 224 0 107,111 1,751 6.00% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,498 17 974 -1 255 1 125,265 2,418 6.20% NORTHAMPTON 802 0 80 0 36 0 11,055 111 7.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 873 1 21 0 16 0 10,470 117 PORTSMOUTH 8,988 13 667 1 190 1 49,776 756 11.60% SOUTHAMPTON 1,974 3 54 0 56 0 10,523 100 5.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,866 8 436 1 187 1 57,528 915 5.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,637 47 1,589 5 389 2 301,964 4,522 6.60% WILLIAMSBURG 763 4 27 0 12 0 10,348 101 6.00% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,712 5 68 0 52 0 51,950 696 6.00% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 137,522 179 6,333 22 2156 6 1,141,288 16,597 7.23% (Local Average)

