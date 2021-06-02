Governor Cooper, state officials update N.C. residents on COVID-19 response and rent and utility assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. - On Wednesday Governor Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force and NC Office of Resiliency and Recovery will update N.C. residents on the state's COVID-19 response and rent and utility assistance.
The press conference will be at 3 p.m., and streamed in this story.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 855,357 PCR positive cases and 148,151 antigen positive cases, 610 people hospitalized and 13,110 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 265 new total cases and 9 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 13,281,908 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,003,508
|265
|13,110
|9
|610
|8
|3.50%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,785
|0
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|684
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,485
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,147
|0
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|749
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,111
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,890
|0
|60
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,426
|1
|84
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,023
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,874
|4
|331
|1