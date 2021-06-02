Watch
Governor Cooper, state officials update N.C. residents on COVID-19 response and rent and utility assistance

Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 14:52:07-04

RALEIGH, N.C. - On Wednesday Governor Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force and NC Office of Resiliency and Recovery will update N.C. residents on the state's COVID-19 response and rent and utility assistance.

The press conference will be at 3 p.m., and streamed in this story.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 855,357 PCR positive cases and 148,151 antigen positive cases, 610 people hospitalized and 13,110 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 265 new total cases and 9 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,281,908 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,003,50826513,110961083.50%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7850440
CAMDEN COUNTY684150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4850230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,1470100
GATES COUNTY7491130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1111640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8900600
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4261841
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0230120
LOCAL TOTALS16,87443311

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

