Governor Cooper, state officials update N.C. residents on COVID-19 response and rent and utility assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. - On Wednesday Governor Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force and NC Office of Resiliency and Recovery will update N.C. residents on the state's COVID-19 response and rent and utility assistance.

The press conference will be at 3 p.m., and streamed in this story.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 855,357 PCR positive cases and 148,151 antigen positive cases, 610 people hospitalized and 13,110 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 265 new total cases and 9 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,281,908 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 1,003,508 265 13,110 9 610 8 3.50% BERTIE COUNTY 1,785 0 44 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 684 1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,485 0 23 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,147 0 10 0 GATES COUNTY 749 1 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,111 1 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,890 0 60 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,426 1 84 1 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,023 0 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,874 4 331 1

