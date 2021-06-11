Hampton Roads area has administered over 16% of Virginia's total COVID-19 vaccines over time

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,530 total cases, 527,284 of which are confirmed and 150,246 are probable. There are 11,283 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,521 being confirmed and 1,762 being probable. The case numbers are up by 105, and deaths are up by 13 since Thursday.

A total of 7,535,532 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,551,365 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 38,239 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 261 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 367 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

101 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 784 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,751 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,530 105 30,122 36 11,283 13 8,551,365 38,239 ACCOMACK 2,867 1 211 0 44 0 26,633 111 CHESAPEAKE 21,161 2 1023 2 303 0 192,868 1,054 FRANKLIN 1,135 0 56 0 33 0 6,360 36 GLOUCESTER 2,261 1 66 2 49 0 32,386 120 HAMPTON 10,687 3 414 0 180 1 103,175 348 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,169 1 151 1 70 0 33,396 141 JAMES CITY 4,657 5 164 1 72 0 82,836 249 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,672 21 NEWPORT NEWS 14,261 1 487 4 234 0 131,853 678 NORFOLK 17,950 2 1025 -1 266 -1 154,845 684 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,670 64 POQUOSON 896 1 25 0 17 0 12,319 48 PORTSMOUTH 9,152 -2 681 0 201 0 61,755 427 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 56 0 57 0 12,589 85 SUFFOLK 7,994 0 459 0 191 0 70,617 432 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,273 9 1,697 3 410 1 376,964 2,031 WILLIAMSBURG 770 -1 29 0 13 0 12,767 32 YORK 3,789 3 78 0 55 0 62,954 305 LOCAL TOTALS 140,413 26 6,724 12 2243 1 1,395,659 6,866

