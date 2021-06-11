Watch
Hampton Roads area has administered over 16% of Virginia's total COVID-19 vaccines over time

Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 10:50:58-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,530 total cases, 527,284 of which are confirmed and 150,246 are probable. There are 11,283 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,521 being confirmed and 1,762 being probable. The case numbers are up by 105, and deaths are up by 13 since Thursday.

A total of 7,535,532 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,551,365 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 38,239 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 261 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 367 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

101 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 784 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,751 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS677,53010530,1223611,283138,551,36538,239
ACCOMACK2,8671211044026,633111
CHESAPEAKE21,1612102323030192,8681,054
FRANKLIN1,13505603306,36036
GLOUCESTER2,261166249032,386120
HAMPTON10,687341401801103,175348
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1691151170033,396141
JAMES CITY4,6575164172082,836249
MATHEWS59902201208,67221
NEWPORT NEWS14,261148742340131,853678
NORFOLK17,95021025-1266-1154,845684
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,67064
POQUOSON896125017012,31948
PORTSMOUTH9,152-26810201061,755427
SOUTHAMPTON1,985056057012,58985
SUFFOLK7,99404590191070,617432
VIRGINIA BEACH36,27391,69734101376,9642,031
WILLIAMSBURG770-129013012,76732
YORK3,789378055062,954305
LOCAL TOTALS140,413266,72412224311,395,6596,866

