Hampton Roads areas make up 14% of daily statewide COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 923,125 total cases, 686,149 of which are confirmed and 236,976 are probable. There are 13,870 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,656 being confirmed and 2,214 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,495, and deaths are up by 43 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,900,067 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 11,401,217 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 50,506 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,059 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 96 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,155 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

307 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

214 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

71,262 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

