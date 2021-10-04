Watch
Hampton Roads areas report 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 3-day period

Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:25:00-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 877,090 total cases, 655,601 of which are confirmed and 221,489 are probable. There are 12,908 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,886 being confirmed and 2,022 being probable. The case numbers are up by 7,762, and deaths are up by 104 since Friday.

A total of 9,396,813 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health has given 10,609,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 41,307 doses given since Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,672 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,832 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

479 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

68,812 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

10/4/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS877,0907,76236,91320212,90810210,609,56241,307
ACCOMACK3,85457290271236,499181
CHESAPEAKE27,554209124363403247,1611,858
FRANKLIN1,536277214008,66843
GLOUCESTER3,6715687061039,513224
HAMPTON14,39711864262170131,2001,113
ISLE OF WIGHT4,18051211682341,452247
JAMES CITY6,61191235089095,877385
MATHEWS856929018210,09127
NEWPORT NEWS19,609179748142801171,0411,363
NORFOLK23,4102001447103115201,2161,572
NORTHAMPTON1,0951398040015,50457
POQUOSON1,2401932-118014,43880
PORTSMOUTH12,0571298673222083,293714
SOUTHAMPTON2,2891981061016,552164
SUFFOLK10,3728865813223593,095854
VIRGINIA BEACH47,8693792,507235006473,5853,196
WILLIAMSBURG1,087342014014,61356
YORK5,14052123469075,026373
LOCAL TOTALS186,8271,6999,412872656271,768,82412,507
