Hampton Roads areas report 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 3-day period

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 877,090 total cases, 655,601 of which are confirmed and 221,489 are probable. There are 12,908 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,886 being confirmed and 2,022 being probable. The case numbers are up by 7,762, and deaths are up by 104 since Friday.

A total of 9,396,813 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health has given 10,609,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 41,307 doses given since Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,672 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,832 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

479 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

68,812 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: