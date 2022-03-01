Hampton Roads local health districts continue to see decline in percent of positive COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,641,438 total cases, 1,170,683 of which are confirmed and 470,755 are probable. There are 18,811 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,579 being confirmed and 3,232 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,496, and deaths are up by 40 since Monday.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 15,412,543 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 5,490 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 792 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 63 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 855 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

164 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

104,332 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

