Hampton Roads makes up 13% of Virginia's COVID-19 daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 988,147 total cases, 727,071 of which are confirmed and 261,076 are probable. There are 14,838 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,460 being confirmed and 2,378 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,851, and deaths are up by 40 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,641,747 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 13,101,938 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 58,825 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,124 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 84 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,208 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

250 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

140 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

74,812 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: