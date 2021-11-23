Hampton Roads makes up 17% of Virginia's daily COVID-19 case increase as holiday travel begins

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 959,156 total cases, 708,779 of which are confirmed and 250,377 are probable. There are 14,573 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,234 being confirmed and 2,339 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,586 and deaths are up by 25 since Monday.

A total of 10,362,982 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 12,478,668 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 25,959 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 783 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 80 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 863 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

221 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

113 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

73,659 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.