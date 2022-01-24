Hampton Roads makes up 21% of Virginia's COVID-19 case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,481,294 total cases, 1,058,488 of which are confirmed and 422,806 are probable. There are 15,948 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,315 being confirmed and 2,633 being probable. The case numbers are up by 29,581, and deaths are up by 96 since Friday.

A total of 12,103,543 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 14,604,770 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 63,941 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 3,513 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 135 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,648 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

601 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

87,619 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: