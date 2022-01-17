Hampton Roads makes up 28% of Virginia's COVID-19 case increase since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,397,155 total cases, 1,000,259 of which are confirmed and 396,896 are probable. There are 15,814 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,204 being confirmed and 2,610 being probable. The case numbers are up by 45,738, and deaths are up by 11 since Friday.

A total of 11,865,575 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 14,476,288 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 63,919 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 3,652 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,812 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

656 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

84,782 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: