Hampton Roads reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,632,675 total cases, 1,164,128 of which are confirmed and 468,547 are probable. There are 18,338 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,175 being confirmed and 3,163 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,993, and deaths are up by 108 since Tuesday.

Daily reported COVID-19 related deaths have been higher in February than they were in January. The highest daily deaths reported in January was on January 25 and was 54.

As of Wenesday Virginia has given a total of 15,368,367 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 9,589 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday there are 988 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 92 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,080 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

217 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

103,604 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: