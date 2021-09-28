Watch
Hampton Roads reports 700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths, making up 27% of Virginia's daily case increase

Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 28, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 860,493 total cases, 644,499 of which are confirmed and 215,994 are probable. There are 12,647 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,674 being confirmed and 1,973 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,641, and deaths are up by 55 since Monday.

A total of 9,249,079 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given 10,544,780 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 186 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,111 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

552 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67,590 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS860,4932,64136,4508812,6475510,544,78012,4189.10%
ACCOMACK3,7589286267236,2243013.50%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE27,14299123313302245,12737212.20%
FRANKLIN1,49177003908,6231514.10%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER3,5842887060039,22949
HAMPTON14,1515963022162129,96827111.40%
ISLE OF WIGHT4,08423203077041,1775114.10%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY6,41331234386095,38911711.20%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS836528016010,05110
NEWPORT NEWS19,2817473442745169,50633611.20%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK23,04084142453041199,43335912.50%
NORTHAMPTON1,070497039115,4241613.50%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,2081033018014,34925
PORTSMOUTH11,838558615221182,50816113.50%
SOUTHAMPTON2,242580159016,3723814.10%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK10,196476381214192,16317614.10%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH47,1771412,46764891470,06366811.60%
WILLIAMSBURG1,062040014014,5441411.20%(Peninsula District)
YORK5,03719119168074,5798111.20%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS183,6107009,264312591161,754,7292,78912.50%(Local Average)
