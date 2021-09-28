Hampton Roads reports 700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths, making up 27% of Virginia's daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 860,493 total cases, 644,499 of which are confirmed and 215,994 are probable. There are 12,647 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,674 being confirmed and 1,973 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,641, and deaths are up by 55 since Monday.

A total of 9,249,079 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given 10,544,780 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 186 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,111 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

552 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67,590 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: