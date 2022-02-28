Hampton Roads reports nearly 50 new COVID-19 related deaths since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,639,942 total cases, 1,169,612 of which are confirmed and 470,330 are probable. There are 18,771 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,554 being confirmed and 3,217 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,432, and deaths are up by 235 since Friday.

Daily reported COVID-19 related deaths have been higher in February than they were in January. The highest daily deaths reported in January was on January 25 and was 54.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 15,407,053 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,288 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday there are 832 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 70 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 902 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

187 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

104,179 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: