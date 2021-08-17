Hampton Roads reports over 700 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 725,971 total cases, 557,789 of which are confirmed and 168,182 are probable. There are 11,625 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,819 being confirmed and 1,806 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,244, and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.

A total of 8,261,047 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,708,029 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,543 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,070 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 121 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,191 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

309 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,445 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: