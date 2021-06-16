Hampton Roads, surrounding areas make up 16% of Virginia's 277 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,226 total cases, 527,938 of which are confirmed and 150,288 are probable. There are 11,330 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,565 being confirmed and 1,765 being probable. The case numbers are up by 277, and deaths are up by 2 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,578,332 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now administered 8,717,435 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 288 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 97 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 385 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

83 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

55 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 757 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,081 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,861 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccination information for local areas: