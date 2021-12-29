Largest one day COVID-19 case increase reported in Virginia since beginning of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,087,400 total cases, 787,538 of which are confirmed and 299,862 are probable. There are 12,541 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,986 being confirmed and 2,555 being probable. The case numbers are up by 12,112, and deaths are up by 37 since Tuesday.

A total of 11,132,438 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 13,912,371 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 30,141 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,845 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 169 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,014 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

412 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

77,859 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas or look above for an expandable version: