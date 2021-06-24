Local areas report 5 of North Carolina's 15 new daily COVID-19 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 860,839 PCR positive cases and 151,116 antigen positive cases, 429 people hospitalized and 13,408 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 394 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 13,706,154 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,011,955
|394
|13,408
|15
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,793
|1
|45
|1
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|693
|0
|6
|1
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|2
|34
|2
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,578
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,182
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|752
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,113
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,899
|0
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,440
|0
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,036
|0
|12
|1
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,974
|6
|345
|5