Local areas report 5 of North Carolina's 15 new daily COVID-19 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 860,839 PCR positive cases and 151,116 antigen positive cases, 429 people hospitalized and 13,408 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 394 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,706,154 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: