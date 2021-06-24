Watch
Local areas report 5 of North Carolina's 15 new daily COVID-19 deaths

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 12:14:31-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 860,839 PCR positive cases and 151,116 antigen positive cases, 429 people hospitalized and 13,408 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 394 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,706,154 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,011,95539413,40815
BERTIE COUNTY1,7931451
CAMDEN COUNTY693061
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4882342
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5781160
DARE COUNTY2,1821100
GATES COUNTY7521130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1130640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8990610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4400840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0360121
LOCAL TOTALS16,97463455
