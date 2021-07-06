Local North Carolina areas surpass 17K COVID-19 cases; no new local deaths reported over 4 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 863,496 PCR positive cases and 152,351 antigen positive cases, 388 people hospitalized and 13,455 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,488 new total cases and 21 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend, and there was no update on Monday due to the July 4 holiday.

A total of 13,894,802 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/6/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,015,847 1,488 13,455 21 388 -12 4.00% 13,894,802 53,642 BERTIE COUNTY 1,796 1 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 696 1 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,495 7 35 1 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,584 4 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,201 10 10 0 GATES COUNTY 750 1 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,117 0 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,895 0 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,453 2 84 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,034 -3 11 -1 LOCAL TOTALS 17,021 23 345 0

