Local North Carolina areas surpass 17K COVID-19 cases; no new local deaths reported over 4 days

Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 17:25:35-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 863,496 PCR positive cases and 152,351 antigen positive cases, 388 people hospitalized and 13,455 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,488 new total cases and 21 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend, and there was no update on Monday due to the July 4 holiday.

A total of 13,894,802 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/6/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,015,8471,48813,45521388-124.00%13,894,80253,642
BERTIE COUNTY1,7961450
CAMDEN COUNTY696160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4957351
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5844160
DARE COUNTY2,20110100
GATES COUNTY7501130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1170640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8950610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4532840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,034-311-1
LOCAL TOTALS17,021233450

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

