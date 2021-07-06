Local North Carolina areas surpass 17K COVID-19 cases; no new local deaths reported over 4 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 863,496 PCR positive cases and 152,351 antigen positive cases, 388 people hospitalized and 13,455 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 1,488 new total cases and 21 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend, and there was no update on Monday due to the July 4 holiday.
A total of 13,894,802 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|7/6/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,015,847
|1,488
|13,455
|21
|388
|-12
|4.00%
|13,894,802
|53,642
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,796
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,495
|7
|35
|1
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,584
|4
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,201
|10
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|750
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,117
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,895
|0
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,453
|2
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,034
|-3
|11
|-1
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,021
|23
|345
|0