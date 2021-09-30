Local North Carolina COVID-19 case total nears 24K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 1,178,414 PCR positive cases and 216,840 antigen positive cases, 2,943 people hospitalized and 16,524 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,765 new total cases and 80 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 17,746,524 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/30/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,395,254 4,765 16,524 80 2,943 -67 7.70% 17,746,524 63,404 BERTIE COUNTY 2,359 10 49 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 1,027 5 8 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 2,181 8 40 1 CURRITUCK COUNTY 2,509 16 24 1 DARE COUNTY 3,557 10 12 0 GATES COUNTY 985 0 16 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,667 11 69 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,477 10 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 4,659 29 95 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,431 12 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 23,852 111 386 2

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.