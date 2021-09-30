Watch
Local North Carolina COVID-19 case total nears 24K

Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 18:09:03-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 1,178,414 PCR positive cases and 216,840 antigen positive cases, 2,943 people hospitalized and 16,524 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,765 new total cases and 80 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 17,746,524 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/30/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,395,2544,76516,524802,943-677.70%17,746,52463,404
BERTIE COUNTY2,35910490
CAMDEN COUNTY1,027580
CHOWAN COUNTY2,1818401
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,50916241
DARE COUNTY3,55710120
GATES COUNTY9850160
HERTFORD COUNTY2,66711690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,47710620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,65929950
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,43112110
LOCAL TOTALS23,8521113862

