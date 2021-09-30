Local North Carolina COVID-19 case total nears 24K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 1,178,414 PCR positive cases and 216,840 antigen positive cases, 2,943 people hospitalized and 16,524 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 4,765 new total cases and 80 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 17,746,524 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|9/30/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,395,254
|4,765
|16,524
|80
|2,943
|-67
|7.70%
|17,746,524
|63,404
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,359
|10
|49
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|1,027
|5
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,181
|8
|40
|1
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,509
|16
|24
|1
|DARE COUNTY
|3,557
|10
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|985
|0
|16
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,667
|11
|69
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,477
|10
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,659
|29
|95
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,431
|12
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|23,852
|111
|386
|2