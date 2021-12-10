Military Circle Mall vaccination center now offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to people ages 16, 17

NORFOLK, Va. - The community vaccination center at Military Circle Mall is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination booster for people ages 16 through 17 years old.

The Centers for Disease Control endorsed the booster for that age group Thursday, December 9.

Individuals who are 16 or 17 years of age should receive the Pfizer booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now that the presence of the omicron variant has been confirmed in Virginia, booster vaccines help to broaden and strengthen immunity in those who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Chief Deputy Commissioner for VDH and Acting Director for Norfolk Health District. “If you are eligible, now is the time to get the booster to help strengthen our community and to stop the spread of the virus. And if you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time. All persons 5 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

All COVID-19 vaccinations, pediatric and adult, will continue to be offered at the Military Circle Mall for free.

The vaccination center is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Since the vaccination center reopened on October 9, more than 26,000 vaccinations have been provided.

Appointments for vaccination are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and input "23502" into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the MCM vaccination center, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

The Norfolk COVID-19 hotline (757) 683-2745 can also assist with general questions or scheduling appointments.

If you have an appointment, plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before your appointment time. If you received a prior COVID-19 vaccination, bring your vaccine card or vaccine record with a QR code.

Those under 18 years old require the presence of a parent or guardian.