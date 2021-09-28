Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

N.C. reports 3K daily COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths since Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:49:17-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,170,908 PCR positive cases and 214,792 antigen positive cases, 3,073 people hospitalized and 16,285 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,469 new total cases and 50 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 17,634,565 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,385,7003,46916,285503,0736110.60%17,634,56539,841
BERTIE COUNTY2,3409481
CAMDEN COUNTY1,017380
CHOWAN COUNTY2,1721390
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,4804230
DARE COUNTY3,5369120
GATES COUNTY9785160
HERTFORD COUNTY2,6518690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,4624620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,61812940
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,4122110
LOCAL TOTALS23,666573821
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo