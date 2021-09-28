N.C. reports 3K daily COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 1,170,908 PCR positive cases and 214,792 antigen positive cases, 3,073 people hospitalized and 16,285 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 3,469 new total cases and 50 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 17,634,565 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,385,700
|3,469
|16,285
|50
|3,073
|61
|10.60%
|17,634,565
|39,841
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,340
|9
|48
|1
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|1,017
|3
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,172
|1
|39
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,480
|4
|23
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,536
|9
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|978
|5
|16
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,651
|8
|69
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,462
|4
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,618
|12
|94
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,412
|2
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|23,666
|57
|382
|1