N.C. reports 3K daily COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,170,908 PCR positive cases and 214,792 antigen positive cases, 3,073 people hospitalized and 16,285 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,469 new total cases and 50 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 17,634,565 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: