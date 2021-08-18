N.C. reports 5,256 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 956,599 PCR positive cases and 174,544 antigen positive cases, 2,930 people hospitalized and 13,952 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,256 new total cases and 57 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 15,145,471 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: