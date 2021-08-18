N.C. reports 5,256 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 956,599 PCR positive cases and 174,544 antigen positive cases, 2,930 people hospitalized and 13,952 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 5,256 new total cases and 57 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 15,145,471 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,131,243
|5,256
|13,952
|57
|2,930
|102
|13.20%
|15,145,471
|42,897
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,904
|8
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|737
|3
|7
|1
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,646
|10
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,783
|6
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,721
|15
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|802
|2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,232
|11
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,009
|10
|62
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,692
|30
|88
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,116
|3
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|18,642
|98
|356
|3