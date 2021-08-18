Watch
N.C. reports 5,256 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths in a day

Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 18, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 956,599 PCR positive cases and 174,544 antigen positive cases, 2,930 people hospitalized and 13,952 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,256 new total cases and 57 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 15,145,471 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,131,2435,25613,952572,93010213.20%15,145,47142,897
BERTIE COUNTY1,9048460
CAMDEN COUNTY737371
CHOWAN COUNTY1,64610370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,7836170
DARE COUNTY2,72115100
GATES COUNTY8022130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,23211650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,00910621
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,69230881
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,1163110
LOCAL TOTALS18,642983563
