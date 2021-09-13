N.C. reports nearly 24K COVID-19 cases, 172 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,101,729 PCR positive cases and 201,661 antigen positive cases, 3,514 people hospitalized and 15,247 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 23,890 new total cases and 172 additional deaths from Friday. NDHHS does not update their COVID-19 dashboard on weekends.

A total of 16,674,544 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.