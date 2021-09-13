Watch
N.C. reports nearly 24K COVID-19 cases, 172 additional deaths since Friday

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 18:30:22-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,101,729 PCR positive cases and 201,661 antigen positive cases, 3,514 people hospitalized and 15,247 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 23,890 new total cases and 172 additional deaths from Friday. NDHHS does not update their COVID-19 dashboard on weekends.

A total of 16,674,544 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,303,39023,89015,2471723,514-24211.90%16,674,544230,729
BERTIE COUNTY2,21748460
CAMDEN COUNTY8832480
CHOWAN COUNTY1,96774380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,23173201
DARE COUNTY3,336127111
GATES COUNTY90815140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,50846650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,28159620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,232109931
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,32140110
LOCAL TOTALS21,8846153683
