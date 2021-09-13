N.C. reports nearly 24K COVID-19 cases, 172 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 1,101,729 PCR positive cases and 201,661 antigen positive cases, 3,514 people hospitalized and 15,247 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 23,890 new total cases and 172 additional deaths from Friday. NDHHS does not update their COVID-19 dashboard on weekends.
A total of 16,674,544 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,303,390
|23,890
|15,247
|172
|3,514
|-242
|11.90%
|16,674,544
|230,729
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,217
|48
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|883
|24
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,967
|74
|38
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,231
|73
|20
|1
|DARE COUNTY
|3,336
|127
|11
|1
|GATES COUNTY
|908
|15
|14
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,508
|46
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,281
|59
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,232
|109
|93
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,321
|40
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|21,884
|615
|368
|3