NCDHHS pilots home COVID-19 testing program to increase access to testing

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is piloting a program to get in-home COVID-19 tests to those in need.

The department is partnering with Labcorp to provide 35,000 free Pixel PCR home test kits to people receiving food and nutrition services, or those who have barriers to getting tested in-person.

As of Friday, those who qualify can request a kit be shipped overnight directly to them. The kit includes testing supplies, instructions and prepaid return shipping.

Results are typically reported back to the individual within 24 to 48 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

