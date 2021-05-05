Nearly half of North Carolinians now vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 835,451 PCR positive cases and 141,317 antigen positive cases, 1,000 people hospitalized and 12,721 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,468 new total COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,546,599 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: