Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly half of North Carolinians now vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:07:32-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 835,451 PCR positive cases and 141,317 antigen positive cases, 1,000 people hospitalized and 12,721 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,468 new total COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,546,599 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS976,7681,46812,72121
BERTIE COUNTY1,7592430
CAMDEN COUNTY659050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4561231
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5323160
DARE COUNTY2,0870100
GATES COUNTY7330130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0851630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8691591
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3228800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0001110
LOCAL TOTALS16,502173232
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo