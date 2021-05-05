Nearly half of North Carolinians now vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 835,451 PCR positive cases and 141,317 antigen positive cases, 1,000 people hospitalized and 12,721 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,468 new total COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 12,546,599 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|976,768
|1,468
|12,721
|21
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,759
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|659
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,456
|1
|23
|1
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,532
|3
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,087
|0
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|733
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,085
|1
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,869
|1
|59
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,322
|8
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,000
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,502
|17
|323
|2