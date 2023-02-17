Watch Now
Nearly 540 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 6%

“You can get immunity through infection, but it runs the risk that you're gonna be one of those cases that can affect all age groups actually, where you have a bad outcome, you are hospitalized, or you could even die," Chris Murray, Director of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Feb 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 544 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 577 (-33) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 553 Friday. That is down 64 from 617 last Friday. That number was 676 the Friday before and 769 the previous week.

Additionally, nearly 540 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 136,113 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 135,574 (+539) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA02172023.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.

