Nearly all Hampton Roads localities report COVID-19 test percent positivity above state average

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,186,887 total cases, 852,876 of which are confirmed and 334,011 are probable. There are 15,631 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,053 being confirmed and 2,578 being probable. The case numbers are up by 10,728 and deaths are up by 9 since Tuesday.

A total of 11,352,582 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 14,120,920 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 18,532 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 2,732 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 233 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,965 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

499 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

80,022 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: