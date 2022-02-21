Norfolk, Virginia Beach report highest COVID-19 case increase locally since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,628,593 total cases, 1,161,344 of which are confirmed and 467,249 are probable. There are 18,145 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,046 being confirmed and 3,099 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,908, and deaths are up by 129 since Friday.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 15,351,588 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 27,255 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,115 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,221 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

250 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

13,042 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: