North Carolina approaching 1 million reported COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 851,989 PCR positive cases and 146,712 antigen positive cases, 699 people hospitalized and 13,004 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 525 new total cases and 17 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 13,120,479 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|998,701
|525
|13,004
|17
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,780
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|676
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,474
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,573
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,132
|0
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|744
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,109
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,890
|1
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,405
|0
|83
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,021
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,804
|1
|327
|0