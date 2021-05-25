North Carolina approaching 1 million reported COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 851,989 PCR positive cases and 146,712 antigen positive cases, 699 people hospitalized and 13,004 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 525 new total cases and 17 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 13,120,479 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: