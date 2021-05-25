Watch
North Carolina approaching 1 million reported COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths since Monday

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 16:27:22-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 851,989 PCR positive cases and 146,712 antigen positive cases, 699 people hospitalized and 13,004 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 525 new total cases and 17 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 13,120,479 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS998,70152513,00417
BERTIE COUNTY1,7800430
CAMDEN COUNTY676050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4740230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5730160
DARE COUNTY2,1320100
GATES COUNTY7440130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1090630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8901590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4050830
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0210120
LOCAL TOTALS16,80413270
