North Carolina COVID-19 test percent positivity continues to stay under 2%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 858,110 PCR positive cases and 149,588 antigen positive cases, 535 people hospitalized and 13,625 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 425 new total cases and 19 additional deaths from Thursday's data.
A total of 13,480,304 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|6/11/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,007,698
|425
|13,265
|19
|535
|-13
|1.60%
|13,480,304
|24,537
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,791
|0
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|685
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,487
|-1
|31
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,159
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|748
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,113
|2
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,894
|-2
|60
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,438
|1
|85
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,029
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,918
|2
|340
|0