North Carolina COVID-19 test percent positivity continues to stay under 2%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 858,110 PCR positive cases and 149,588 antigen positive cases, 535 people hospitalized and 13,625 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 425 new total cases and 19 additional deaths from Thursday's data.

A total of 13,480,304 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: