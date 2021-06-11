Watch
North Carolina COVID-19 test percent positivity continues to stay under 2%

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 18:30:58-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 858,110 PCR positive cases and 149,588 antigen positive cases, 535 people hospitalized and 13,625 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 425 new total cases and 19 additional deaths from Thursday's data.

A total of 13,480,304 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/11/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,007,69842513,26519535-131.60%13,480,30424,537
BERTIE COUNTY1,7910440
CAMDEN COUNTY685050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,487-1310
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,1591100
GATES COUNTY7481130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1132640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,894-2600
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4381850
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0290120
LOCAL TOTALS16,91823400
