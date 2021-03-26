Menu

North Carolina hits grim milestone, surpassing 12K COVID-19 related deaths in state

Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 13:43:13-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 783,358 PCR positive cases and 122,170 antigen positive cases, 933 people hospitalized and 12,028 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,154 new total cases and 41 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 11,180,346 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS905,5282,15412,02841933-124.30%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6931420
CAMDEN COUNTY620050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3953220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4544150
DARE COUNTY1,964580
GATES COUNTY7000120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9983630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7753390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1706780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY940090
LOCAL TOTALS15,709252930

