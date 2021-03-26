North Carolina hits grim milestone, surpassing 12K COVID-19 related deaths in state

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 783,358 PCR positive cases and 122,170 antigen positive cases, 933 people hospitalized and 12,028 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,154 new total cases and 41 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 11,180,346 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|905,528
|2,154
|12,028
|41
|933
|-12
|4.30%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,693
|1
|42
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|620
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,395
|3
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,454
|4
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,964
|5
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|700
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,998
|3
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,775
|3
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,170
|6
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|940
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,709
|25
|293
|0