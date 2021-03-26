North Carolina hits grim milestone, surpassing 12K COVID-19 related deaths in state

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 783,358 PCR positive cases and 122,170 antigen positive cases, 933 people hospitalized and 12,028 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,154 new total cases and 41 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 11,180,346 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 905,528 2,154 12,028 41 933 -12 4.30% BERTIE COUNTY 1,693 1 42 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 620 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,395 3 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,454 4 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,964 5 8 0 GATES COUNTY 700 0 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 1,998 3 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,775 3 39 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,170 6 78 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 940 0 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,709 25 293 0

