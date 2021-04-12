Watch
North Carolina percent of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise; State reports 5,655 new cases since Friday

Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:25:12-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 935,061 PCR positive cases and 130,017 antigen positive cases, 904 people hospitalized and 12,290 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,655 new total cases and 42 additional deaths from Friday because North Carolina does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

A total of 11,734,653 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS935,0615,65512,29042904-735.70%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7111430
CAMDEN COUNTY631150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4077220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4783150
DARE COUNTY2,025980
GATES COUNTY7104120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0359630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8236390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2168800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY950590
LOCAL TOTALS15,986532960

