North Carolina percent of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise; State reports 5,655 new cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 935,061 PCR positive cases and 130,017 antigen positive cases, 904 people hospitalized and 12,290 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 5,655 new total cases and 42 additional deaths from Friday because North Carolina does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.
A total of 11,734,653 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|935,061
|5,655
|12,290
|42
|904
|-73
|5.70%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,711
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|631
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,407
|7
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,478
|3
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,025
|9
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|710
|4
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,035
|9
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,823
|6
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,216
|8
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|950
|5
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,986
|53
|296
|0