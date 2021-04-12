North Carolina percent of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise; State reports 5,655 new cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 935,061 PCR positive cases and 130,017 antigen positive cases, 904 people hospitalized and 12,290 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,655 new total cases and 42 additional deaths from Friday because North Carolina does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

A total of 11,734,653 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 935,061 5,655 12,290 42 904 -73 5.70% BERTIE COUNTY 1,711 1 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 631 1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,407 7 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,478 3 15 0 DARE COUNTY 2,025 9 8 0 GATES COUNTY 710 4 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,035 9 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,823 6 39 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,216 8 80 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 950 5 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,986 53 296 0

