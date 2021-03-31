Menu

North Carolina percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises for 3rd day in a row

Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 31, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 789,548 PCR positive cases and 124,584 antigen positive cases, 955 people hospitalized and 12,112 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,929 new total cases and 25 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 11,336,690 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has risen for three days in a row. It is now 6.5%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS914,1321,92912,11225955316.50%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6971430
CAMDEN COUNTY619050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3940220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4612150
DARE COUNTY1,988180
GATES COUNTY7042120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0011630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7909380
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1882790
PERQUIMANS COUNTY941090
LOCAL TOTALS15,783182940

