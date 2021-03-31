North Carolina percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises for 3rd day in a row

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 789,548 PCR positive cases and 124,584 antigen positive cases, 955 people hospitalized and 12,112 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,929 new total cases and 25 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 11,336,690 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has risen for three days in a row. It is now 6.5%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|914,132
|1,929
|12,112
|25
|955
|31
|6.50%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,697
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|619
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,394
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,461
|2
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,988
|1
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|704
|2
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,001
|1
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,790
|9
|38
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,188
|2
|79
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|941
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,783
|18
|294
|0