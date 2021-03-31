North Carolina percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises for 3rd day in a row

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 789,548 PCR positive cases and 124,584 antigen positive cases, 955 people hospitalized and 12,112 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,929 new total cases and 25 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 11,336,690 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has risen for three days in a row. It is now 6.5%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 914,132 1,929 12,112 25 955 31 6.50% BERTIE COUNTY 1,697 1 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 619 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,394 0 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,461 2 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,988 1 8 0 GATES COUNTY 704 2 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,001 1 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,790 9 38 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,188 2 79 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 941 0 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,783 18 294 0

