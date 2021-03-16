North Carolina reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 770,580 PCR positive cases and 116,731 antigen positive cases, 1,021 people hospitalized and 11,722 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,093 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 10,824,621 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|3/16/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|887,311
|1,093
|11,722
|15
|1,021
|45
|6.70%
|10,824,621
|16,474
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,684
|0
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|608
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,391
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,421
|0
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,903
|1
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|691
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,975
|1
|62
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,755
|2
|36
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,132
|2
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|936
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,496
|8
|288
|0