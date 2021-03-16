Menu

North Carolina reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths in a day

Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 14:26:24-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 770,580 PCR positive cases and 116,731 antigen positive cases, 1,021 people hospitalized and 11,722 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,093 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 10,824,621 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

3/16/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS887,3111,09311,722151,021456.70%10,824,62116,474
BERTIE COUNTY1,6840410
CAMDEN COUNTY608150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3911220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4210150
DARE COUNTY1,903180
GATES COUNTY6910120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9751620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7552360
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1322780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY936090
LOCAL TOTALS15,49682880
