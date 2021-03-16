North Carolina reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 770,580 PCR positive cases and 116,731 antigen positive cases, 1,021 people hospitalized and 11,722 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,093 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 10,824,621 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: