North Carolina reports 2K new COVID-19 cases, 106 additional hospitalizations

Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 03, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 896,612 PCR positive cases and 162,275 antigen positive cases, 1,465 people hospitalized and 13,679 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,188 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Monday.

A total of 14,497,850 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.8%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

8/3/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,058,8872,18813,67991,46510610.80%14,497,85020,231
BERTIE COUNTY1,8171450
CAMDEN COUNTY709060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5543370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6635160
DARE COUNTY2,41910100
GATES COUNTY7640130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1403640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9371610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,5224870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0652110
LOCAL TOTALS17,590293500
