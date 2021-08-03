North Carolina reports 2K new COVID-19 cases, 106 additional hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 896,612 PCR positive cases and 162,275 antigen positive cases, 1,465 people hospitalized and 13,679 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 2,188 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Monday.
A total of 14,497,850 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.8%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|8/3/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,058,887
|2,188
|13,679
|9
|1,465
|106
|10.80%
|14,497,850
|20,231
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,817
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|709
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,554
|3
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,663
|5
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,419
|10
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|764
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,140
|3
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,937
|1
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,522
|4
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,065
|2
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,590
|29
|350
|0