North Carolina reports 2K new COVID-19 cases, 106 additional hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 896,612 PCR positive cases and 162,275 antigen positive cases, 1,465 people hospitalized and 13,679 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,188 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Monday.

A total of 14,497,850 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.8%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: