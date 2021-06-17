Watch
North Carolina reports 362 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 6 cases, no new deaths

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 17, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 859,572 PCR positive cases and 150,321 antigen positive cases, 485 people hospitalized and 13,320 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 362 new total cases and 6 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,587,179 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,009,89336213,3206
BERTIE COUNTY1,7911440
CAMDEN COUNTY688050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4870310
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5750160
DARE COUNTY2,1721100
GATES COUNTY7512130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,113-1640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8952610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4421850
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0300120
LOCAL TOTALS16,94463410
