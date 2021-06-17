North Carolina reports 362 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 6 cases, no new deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 859,572 PCR positive cases and 150,321 antigen positive cases, 485 people hospitalized and 13,320 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 362 new total cases and 6 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 13,587,179 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,009,893
|362
|13,320
|6
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,791
|1
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|688
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,487
|0
|31
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,575
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,172
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|751
|2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,113
|-1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,895
|2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,442
|1
|85
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,030
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,944
|6
|341
|0