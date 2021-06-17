North Carolina reports 362 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 6 cases, no new deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 859,572 PCR positive cases and 150,321 antigen positive cases, 485 people hospitalized and 13,320 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 362 new total cases and 6 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,587,179 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: