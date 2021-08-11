North Carolina reports 4.9K daily COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 926,455 PCR positive cases and 168,431 antigen positive cases, 2,304 people hospitalized and 13,790 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 4,963 new total cases and 22 new deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 14,798,063 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 12.8%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|8/9/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,094,886
|4,963
|13,790
|22
|2,304
|125
|12.80%
|14,798,063
|37,300
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,850
|3
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|717
|2
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,595
|6
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,733
|18
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,587
|25
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|782
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,169
|9
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,958
|4
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,597
|21
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,088
|5
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|18,076
|93
|350
|0