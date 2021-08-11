Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 4.9K daily COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 14:18:40-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 926,455 PCR positive cases and 168,431 antigen positive cases, 2,304 people hospitalized and 13,790 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 4,963 new total cases and 22 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,798,063 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 12.8%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

8/9/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,094,8864,96313,790222,30412512.80%14,798,06337,300
BERTIE COUNTY1,8503450
CAMDEN COUNTY717260
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5956370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,73318160
DARE COUNTY2,58725100
GATES COUNTY7820130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1699640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9584610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,59721870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0885110
LOCAL TOTALS18,076933500
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo