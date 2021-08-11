North Carolina reports 4.9K daily COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 926,455 PCR positive cases and 168,431 antigen positive cases, 2,304 people hospitalized and 13,790 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 4,963 new total cases and 22 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,798,063 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 12.8%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: