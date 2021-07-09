North Carolina reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; 56 percent of population vaccinated with at least one dose

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 864,531 PCR positive cases and 152,904 antigen positive cases, 418 people hospitalized and 13,483 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 543 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,943,831 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: