North Carolina reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; 56 percent of population vaccinated with at least one dose

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 09, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 864,531 PCR positive cases and 152,904 antigen positive cases, 418 people hospitalized and 13,483 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 543 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,943,831 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,017,43554313,4838
BERTIE COUNTY1,7991450
CAMDEN COUNTY696060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,491-1350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5852160
DARE COUNTY2,2113100
GATES COUNTY7490130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1170640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8961610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4615861
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,033-1110
LOCAL TOTALS17,038103471
