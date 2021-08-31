North Carolina reports 5K COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 1,026,631 PCR positive cases and 187,023 antigen positive cases, 3,612 people hospitalized and 14,468 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 5,351 new total cases and 56 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 15,858,418 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,213,654
|5,351
|14,468
|56
|3,612
|103
|14.60%
|15,858,418
|41,306
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,056
|8
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|801
|4
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,775
|6
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,970
|20
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,012
|19
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|852
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,347
|12
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,107
|6
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,920
|13
|89
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,201
|7
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|20,041
|98
|357
|1