North Carolina reports 5K COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in a day

Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 31, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,026,631 PCR positive cases and 187,023 antigen positive cases, 3,612 people hospitalized and 14,468 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,351 new total cases and 56 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 15,858,418 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,213,6545,35114,468563,61210314.60%15,858,41841,306
BERTIE COUNTY2,0568460
CAMDEN COUNTY801470
CHOWAN COUNTY1,7756370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,97020170
DARE COUNTY3,01219100
GATES COUNTY8523130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,34712650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,1076620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,92013891
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,2017110
LOCAL TOTALS20,041983571
