North Carolina reports 5K COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,026,631 PCR positive cases and 187,023 antigen positive cases, 3,612 people hospitalized and 14,468 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,351 new total cases and 56 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 15,858,418 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: