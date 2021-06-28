Watch
North Carolina reports 864 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas see 12 new cases over 3 days

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 12:17:44-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 861,680 PCR positive cases and 151,527 antigen positive cases, 368 people hospitalized and 13,420 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 864 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 13,775,929 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,013,20786413,4208
BERTIE COUNTY1,7941450
CAMDEN COUNTY695160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4871340
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5791160
DARE COUNTY2,1841100
GATES COUNTY7531130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1120640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9034610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4451840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0371120
LOCAL TOTALS16,989123450
