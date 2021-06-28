North Carolina reports 864 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas see 12 new cases over 3 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 861,680 PCR positive cases and 151,527 antigen positive cases, 368 people hospitalized and 13,420 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 864 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 13,775,929 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: