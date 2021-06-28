North Carolina reports 864 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas see 12 new cases over 3 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 861,680 PCR positive cases and 151,527 antigen positive cases, 368 people hospitalized and 13,420 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 864 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 13,775,929 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,013,207
|864
|13,420
|8
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,794
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|695
|1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,487
|1
|34
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,579
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,184
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|753
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,112
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,903
|4
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,445
|1
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,037
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,989
|12
|345
|0