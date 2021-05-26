Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports more than 800 daily COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 13 new cases, no deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:33:38-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 852,507 PCR positive cases and 147,060 antigen positive cases, 695 people hospitalized and 13,031 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 866 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,140,869 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS999,56786613,03127
BERTIE COUNTY1,7822430
CAMDEN COUNTY678250
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4740230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5741160
DARE COUNTY2,1364100
GATES COUNTY7451130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1090630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8911590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4061830
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0221120
LOCAL TOTALS16,817133270
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo