Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths in a day

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 16:20:56-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 838,341 PCR positive cases and 142,157 antigen positive cases, 1,006 people hospitalized and 12,780 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,932 new total COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,632,520 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

5/7/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS980,4981,93212,780421,006-254.40%12,632,52043,479
BERTIE COUNTY1,759-1430
CAMDEN COUNTY659050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4560230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5393160
DARE COUNTY2,1065100
GATES COUNTY7341130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0924630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8731590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3556800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0093110
LOCAL TOTALS16,582223230
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo