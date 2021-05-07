North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 838,341 PCR positive cases and 142,157 antigen positive cases, 1,006 people hospitalized and 12,780 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,932 new total COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,632,520 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: