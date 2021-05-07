North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 838,341 PCR positive cases and 142,157 antigen positive cases, 1,006 people hospitalized and 12,780 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,932 new total COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 12,632,520 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|5/7/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|980,498
|1,932
|12,780
|42
|1,006
|-25
|4.40%
|12,632,520
|43,479
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,759
|-1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|659
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,456
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,539
|3
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,106
|5
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|734
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,092
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,873
|1
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,355
|6
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,009
|3
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,582
|22
|323
|0