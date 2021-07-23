North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases statewide; over 800 hospitalized

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 874,993 PCR positive cases and 156,936 antigen positive cases, 817 people hospitalized and 13,570 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,998 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 14,207,981 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 6.70%, remaining the same from Thursday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/23/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,031,929 1,998 13,570 8 817 66 6.70% 14,207,981 29,758 BERTIE COUNTY 1,806 0 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 699 1 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,525 2 35 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,608 4 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,292 6 10 0 GATES COUNTY 756 1 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,128 0 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,915 8 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,478 2 87 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,049 4 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 17,256 28 348 0

