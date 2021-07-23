North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases statewide; over 800 hospitalized

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 874,993 PCR positive cases and 156,936 antigen positive cases, 817 people hospitalized and 13,570 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 1,998 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.
A total of 14,207,981 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 6.70%, remaining the same from Thursday.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|7/23/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,031,929
|1,998
|13,570
|8
|817
|66
|6.70%
|14,207,981
|29,758
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,806
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|699
|1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,525
|2
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,608
|4
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,292
|6
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|756
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,128
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,915
|8
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,478
|2
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,049
|4
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,256
|28
|348
|0