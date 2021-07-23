Watch
North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases statewide; over 800 hospitalized

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:38:34-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 874,993 PCR positive cases and 156,936 antigen positive cases, 817 people hospitalized and 13,570 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,998 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 14,207,981 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 6.70%, remaining the same from Thursday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/23/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,031,9291,99813,5708817666.70%14,207,98129,758
BERTIE COUNTY1,8060450
CAMDEN COUNTY699160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5252350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6084160
DARE COUNTY2,2926100
GATES COUNTY7561130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1280640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9158610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4782870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0494110
LOCAL TOTALS17,256283480

