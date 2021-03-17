Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases; Vaccines now open to Group 4

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
Coronavirus.jpg
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:51:16-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 771,682 PCR positive cases and 117,628 antigen positive cases, 1,002 people hospitalized and 11,757 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,999 new total cases and 35 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 10,851,648 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS889,3101,99911,75735
BERTIE COUNTY1,6851410
CAMDEN COUNTY609150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3921220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4232150
DARE COUNTY1,906380
GATES COUNTY6921120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9805620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7572360
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1342780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY936090
LOCAL TOTALS15,514182880
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo