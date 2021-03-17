North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases; Vaccines now open to Group 4

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 771,682 PCR positive cases and 117,628 antigen positive cases, 1,002 people hospitalized and 11,757 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,999 new total cases and 35 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 10,851,648 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: