North Carolina reports nearly 2K new COVID-19 cases; Vaccines now open to Group 4

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 771,682 PCR positive cases and 117,628 antigen positive cases, 1,002 people hospitalized and 11,757 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,999 new total cases and 35 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 10,851,648 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|889,310
|1,999
|11,757
|35
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,685
|1
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|609
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,423
|2
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,906
|3
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|692
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,980
|5
|62
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,757
|2
|36
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,134
|2
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|936
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,514
|18
|288
|0