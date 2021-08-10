North Carolina reports nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases as state's daily percent positivity increases to 14%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 922,694 PCR positive cases and 167,229 antigen positive cases, 2,179 people hospitalized and 13,768 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,985 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Monday.

A total of 14,760,763 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 14%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: