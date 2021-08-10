Watch
North Carolina reports nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases as state's daily percent positivity increases to 14%

Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:28:24-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 922,694 PCR positive cases and 167,229 antigen positive cases, 2,179 people hospitalized and 13,768 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,985 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Monday.

A total of 14,760,763 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 14%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,089,9232,98513,76892,17923314.00%14,760,76320,654
BERTIE COUNTY1,8472450
CAMDEN COUNTY715160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5892370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,7151160
DARE COUNTY2,56214100
GATES COUNTY7823130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1602640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9543610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,5769870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0831110
LOCAL TOTALS17,983383500
