North Carolina reports nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases as state's daily percent positivity increases to 14%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 922,694 PCR positive cases and 167,229 antigen positive cases, 2,179 people hospitalized and 13,768 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 2,985 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Monday.
A total of 14,760,763 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 14%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,089,923
|2,985
|13,768
|9
|2,179
|233
|14.00%
|14,760,763
|20,654
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,847
|2
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|715
|1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,589
|2
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,715
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,562
|14
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|782
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,160
|2
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,954
|3
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,576
|9
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,083
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,983
|38
|350
|0