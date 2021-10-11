North Carolina reports over 100 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,211,062 PCR positive cases and 223,489 antigen positive cases, 2,152 people hospitalized and 17,207 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 9,489 new total cases and 103 additional deaths from Friday. This is three days worth of data as NCDHHS does not update their COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend.

A total of 18,330,397 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: