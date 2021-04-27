North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 826,243 PCR positive cases and 137,528 antigen positive cases, 1,103 people hospitalized and 12,583 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,148 new total COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,291,945 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: