North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 826,243 PCR positive cases and 137,528 antigen positive cases, 1,103 people hospitalized and 12,583 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,148 new total COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 12,291,945 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|963,771
|1,148
|12,583
|23
|1,103
|36
|7.50%
|12,291,945
|26,611
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,742
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|651
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,442
|2
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,508
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,074
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|726
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,075
|3
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,859
|0
|53
|3
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,285
|2
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|984
|3
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,346
|16
|314
|3