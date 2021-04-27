Watch
North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:06:25-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 826,243 PCR positive cases and 137,528 antigen positive cases, 1,103 people hospitalized and 12,583 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,148 new total COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,291,945 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS963,7711,14812,583231,103367.50%12,291,94526,611
BERTIE COUNTY1,7422430
CAMDEN COUNTY651150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4422220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5081160
DARE COUNTY2,0741100
GATES COUNTY7261130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0753630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8590533
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2852800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY984390
LOCAL TOTALS16,346163143
