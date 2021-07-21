North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 800 people currently hospitalized

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 872,190 PCR positive cases and 155,941 antigen positive cases, 694 people hospitalized and 13,550 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,434 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,152,860 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 7.9%, jumping from 7.3% reported on Tuesday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: