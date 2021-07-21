North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 800 people currently hospitalized

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 872,190 PCR positive cases and 155,941 antigen positive cases, 694 people hospitalized and 13,550 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 1,434 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 14,152,860 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 7.9%, jumping from 7.3% reported on Tuesday.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,028,131
|1,434
|13,550
|9
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,803
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,522
|1
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,602
|3
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,281
|6
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|755
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,127
|2
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,904
|-2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,475
|-6
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,036
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,201
|8
|348
|0