North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 800 people currently hospitalized

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 21, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 872,190 PCR positive cases and 155,941 antigen positive cases, 694 people hospitalized and 13,550 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,434 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,152,860 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 7.9%, jumping from 7.3% reported on Tuesday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,028,1311,43413,5509
BERTIE COUNTY1,8031450
CAMDEN COUNTY696160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5221350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6023160
DARE COUNTY2,2816100
GATES COUNTY7551130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1272640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,904-2610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,475-6870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0361110
LOCAL TOTALS17,20183480
