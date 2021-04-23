North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 48% of population partially vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 821,145 PCR positive cases and 135,787 antigen positive cases, 1,145 people hospitalized and 12,523 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,167 new total COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,107,804 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: