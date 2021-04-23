Watch
North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 48% of population partially vaccinated

Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:05:34-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 821,145 PCR positive cases and 135,787 antigen positive cases, 1,145 people hospitalized and 12,523 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,167 new total COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,107,804 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS956,9322,16712,52318
BERTIE COUNTY1,7331430
CAMDEN COUNTY648050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4343220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5002160
DARE COUNTY2,0612101
GATES COUNTY7241120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0644630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8524461
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,26810800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY978390
LOCAL TOTALS16,262303062
