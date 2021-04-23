North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 48% of population partially vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 821,145 PCR positive cases and 135,787 antigen positive cases, 1,145 people hospitalized and 12,523 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,167 new total COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 12,107,804 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|956,932
|2,167
|12,523
|18
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,733
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|648
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,434
|3
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,500
|2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,061
|2
|10
|1
|GATES COUNTY
|724
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,064
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,852
|4
|46
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,268
|10
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|978
|3
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,262
|30
|306
|2