North Carolina reports over 6K COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths since April 1

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 795,889 PCR positive cases and 126,671 antigen positive cases, 907 people hospitalized and 12,173 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,401 new total cases and 37 additional deaths since Thursday, April 1.

A total of 11,509,107 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 38.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 25.2% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has increased to 6%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: