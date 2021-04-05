North Carolina reports over 6K COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths since April 1

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 795,889 PCR positive cases and 126,671 antigen positive cases, 907 people hospitalized and 12,173 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 6,401 new total cases and 37 additional deaths since Thursday, April 1.
A total of 11,509,107 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
North Carolina reports 38.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 25.2% of the population fully vaccinated.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has increased to 6%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES SINCE THURSDAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS SINCE THURSDAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE THURSDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|922,560
|6,401
|12,173
|37
|907
|-78
|6.00%
|11,509,107
|128,379
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,704
|5
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|627
|7
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,398
|4
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,469
|7
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,010
|13
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|704
|-1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,014
|13
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,806
|7
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,199
|10
|79
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|942
|1
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,873
|66
|295
|0