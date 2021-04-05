Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports over 6K COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths since April 1

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:00:38-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 795,889 PCR positive cases and 126,671 antigen positive cases, 907 people hospitalized and 12,173 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,401 new total cases and 37 additional deaths since Thursday, April 1.

A total of 11,509,107 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 38.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 25.2% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has increased to 6%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES SINCE THURSDAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS SINCE THURSDAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE THURSDAY
NC STATE TOTALS922,5606,40112,17337907-786.00%11,509,107128,379
BERTIE COUNTY1,7045430
CAMDEN COUNTY627750
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3984220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4697150
DARE COUNTY2,0101380
GATES COUNTY704-1120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,01413630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8067390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,19910790
PERQUIMANS COUNTY942190
LOCAL TOTALS15,873662950
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo